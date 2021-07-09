This week, the Perry County School District Summer Feeding Program paused and did not feed from July 5-9, however the program will pick back up on July 10 and will continue to run until the end of the month.
Meal pickup locations include: East Perry, Buckhorn, West Perry, R.W. Combs, Viper and Perry Central. Meals can be picked up at each school starting at 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Meals will also be delivered.
July 30 is the last day of the summer feeding program for the Perry County School District.