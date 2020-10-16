Today, Oct. 16, Perry County School District Superintendent Jonathan Jett announced an extension in the virtual learning dates due to increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases.
"We continue to have numerous students and staff members that are positive for COVID-19 or have been quarantined by the health department due to high risk exposure," said Jett. He continued, stating that the district's cases have risen drastically in the last few days. "Our cases per 100,000 people have risen from 7.2 on October the 8th to 21.6 as of yesterday," said Jett.
Jett said with those factors being considered, he has decided to continue with only NTI/virtual learning through Oct. 23.
"This is not an easy decision, because as I have stated in the past we want our students in our schools where the most effective teaching and learning can take place," said Jett.
Jett said a decision will be made next Friday, Oct. 23, about what the school will do for the week of Oct. 26.
