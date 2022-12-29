In less than two months, the Perry County Schools Board of Education voted to end its current superintendent’s contract early and named a new superintendent.
During a special meeting held Dec. 26, the board named West Perry Elementary Principal Kent Campbell to succeed Jonathan Jett, whose retirement is set to become effective Dec. 31.
The board initially voted 3-2 in November to accept the retirement of Superintendent Jonathan Jett, but finalized the agreement earlier this month, reaching an agreement to pay Jett $200,000 to end his contract early.
Board members Lloyd Engle and Denny Combs both voted against the agreement, citing the price tag as a reason for their vote.
Part of the agreement with Jett, according to the documentation, requires that neither Jett nor the board members speak negatively about each other.
Upon acceptance … Jett and the Board each hereby agree that all communication thereafter with any third-party regarding Jett’s employment shall only refer to a ‘mutual parting of ways,’ ‘resignation’ or similar language,” the agreement said. “The parties agree not to say anything negative, disparaging or untrue about each other when communicating with third parties.”