This week, the Perry County School District announced that the district is going to continue to require masks inside its buildings following last week’s legislative session. Hazard Independent Schools had not yet announced a plan for responding to the legislature’s action as of presstime Sept. 15.

On Sept. 9, the Kentucky legislature passed a measure that ended the statewide mask mandate for schools. During the session, Gov. Andy Beshear asked lawmakers to consider legislation to address several topics including: extending the state of emergency until Jan. 15, 2022; setting forth the criteria regarding the governor’s authority to require facial coverings in indoor settings in certain circumstances; providing additional flexibility for school districts; and making an appropriation from the American Rescue Plan Act to support mitigation and prevention activities, such as testing and vaccine distribution.

“This is one of the most dangerous times we’ve experienced this entire pandemic, with the Delta variant burning through Kentucky and taking more of our loved ones and neighbors. It’s also overwhelming more and more of our hospitals and shutting down our schools,” said Beshear. “We need as many tools as possible to fight this deadly surge in order to save lives, keep our children in school and keep our economy churning.”

The Perry County Board of Education held a special called board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 14, to discuss the new legislation and the mask mandate policy. Perry County Superintendent Jonathan Jett said the mask mandate is still in place at this time for the Perry County School District. Currently, Jett said, the masks are still required by all students and staff. Staff members that do not comply with the mask mandate will be considered insubordinate and students that do not comply will be in violation of the dress code policy.

“The Perry County Board of Education voted to continue to require masks to be worn inside of our facilities when students are present. This, along with other mitigation strategies, will help keep our students and staff safe and slow the spread of COVID-19. I am very thankful that the board members made this decision because I know it is in the best interest of our students and staff,” said Jett. “It is great to work with board members who always consider the health and safety of our students and staff when making decisions.”

In addition to the mask mandate, the BOE also discussed other items such as instructional hours. Jett said additional time is being added to the instructional day starting Wednesday, Sept. 15, at all schools. New dismissal times were posted to the district and school websites this week.

“This will allow us some flexibility to make up snow days as we go into the winter months. More information will be available on this in the next few days,” said Jett.

Hazard Independent Schools have not yet announced a plan for responding to the legislature’s action. The Hazard Independent BOE will be making a decision on the mask mandate during their monthly meeting, which will be held Thursday, Sept. 16.

Districts had five days to decide whether to mandate masks before the legislation passed last week on Sept. 9 went into effect.