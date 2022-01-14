On Jan. 6, Perry County saw a large amount of snowfall. Many areas of Perry County received 4 to 7 inches of snow, and the snow lasted for a few days.

The severe weather, said officials, affected travel on major interstates, and state and local roadways as well as causing power outages and damage to public infrastructure and private properties.As a result of the snow, Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency and closed several state offices last Thursday. Several local agencies and schools closed early on Thursday and remained closed on Friday.

District crews from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet pretreated and treated roads last week, with crews out responding to hazardous roadways. With more severe weather expected to hit the area, the cabinet has asked for the public to take certain measures when traveling in snowy or icy weather.

These recommendations include:

• Limit travel to what’s necessary when snow and ice are on the roads;

• Give snow plows and crew members plenty of room on the road; and

• Ensure personal vehicles are winter ready, with the recommendation of keeping an emergency kit in vehicles.

Kentuckians are encouraged to visit, GOKy.Ky.gov, to track hazardous road conditions across the commonwealth.