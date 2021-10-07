As COVID-19 cases begin to decline slowly throughout Perry County and across the state, local and state officials, along with healthcare officials, are continuing to encourage individuals to get vaccinated and practice safety precautions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

During the Sept. 28 Hazard-Perry County Chamber of Commerce meeting, Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini spoke about the city's and county's vaccination efforts.

“Perry County is one of the top 10 counties with over 60 percent vaccination rate. That's great,” said Mobelini. He continued, stating that although Hazard and Perry County are increasing vaccination efforts, more needs to be done on that front to make a difference.

“The fact of the matter is we really appreciate people getting the vaccine and we wish more people would get it. That's really the only way to curve this thing,” said Mobelini.

On Oct. 4, Gov. Andy Beshear said weekly COVID-19 cases and test positivity rates, as well as COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admittances, ventilator uses and orders for monoclonal antibody treatments in the commonwealth, are declining due to more Kentuckians getting vaccinated and masking up indoors.

From March 1 to Sept. 29, state officials said, 86.2 percent of COVID-19 cases, 92.4 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 84.5 percent of COVID-19 deaths in Kentucky have been among those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Beshear also reported that 61 percent of all Kentuckians, including those that are too young to be eligible, have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose; 71 percent of Kentuckians 12 or older, or 71 percent, of all eligible Kentuckians, have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose; and 74 percent of Kentucky adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Thegovernor said that, on Oct. 14-15, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee will discuss booster doses of Moderna and J&J COVID-19 vaccines. On Oct. 26, the FDA anticipates the advisory committee will discuss authorizing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.

This week, the CDC reported that in Perry County 62.3 percent of the total population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 53.5 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated.

According to the Kentucky River District Health Department (KRDHD), Perry County has had 5,709 total cases, 84 COVID-19 related deaths and has an incidence rate of 105.9. As of Oct. 1, the KRDHD said Perry County has 277 active cases.

Officials with the Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center announced that as of 9 a.m. Sept. 21, there were 114 patients positive for COVID-19 in ARH's 13 hospitals in WV and KY. Seven of those have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and 107 are unvaccinated, said ARH officials. Twenty-nine of those 114 are in the ICU and 33 positive patients are on a vent. One positive patient in ICU has been fully vaccinated.

Local officials encourage community members to reach out to their care provider and schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.