The Perry County Sheriff's Office will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints beginning June 1 through Sept. 30, 2023, as approved by the PCSO Policy and Procedures Manual, according to a statement released from the Perry County Sheriff’s office.
According to the statement these checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
The PCSO utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for motorists using the public roadways and to provide a deterrent for those who violate laws contained in the Kentucky Revised Statutes, the statement said.
A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be provided at :
Perry County Sheriff's Office
481 Main St. Suite 200
Hazard, KY 41701