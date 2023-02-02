The Perry County Fiscal Court has filed a lawsuit against the Commonwealth of Kentucky, seeking authority to impose a county-wide restaurant tax on prepared food and beverages. The revenue would fund county initiatives, specifically tourism.

According to the court and Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander, this restaurant tax would provide a much needed source of revenue that could be used in a versatile fashion to benefit Perry County in a great way.

“We saw how many citizens leave town to find other areas with really nice softball fields or soccer fields and wonder why we don’t have the same quality or access here,” Alexander said. “For most of those areas, they have the restaurant tax. We tried to get the restaurant tax and were denied. So that’s the basis of where this suit started. We’ve given cases of other cities, how much they’ve received, what they’ve done with those funds like creating sportsplexes, parks and trails.”

Alexander said Perry County could see some of those same additions like new campgrounds and trails or tennis courts with the proposed revenue stream the restaurant tax could bring.

“We want to be able to do anything that helps tourism and economic growth, which will help bring other people to our communities,” he said.

According to the petition filed in this case, the purpose of this lawsuit is to challenge the constitutionality of KRS 91A.400. which creates “special” cities that benefit from the income generated from a restaurant tax. The city of Hazard (population 5,425) is not one of these “special cities”. However, cities with population sizes similar to Hazard, like Paintsville (population 4,312), Pikeville (7,924) and many others, all benefit from the restaurant tax income, the lawsuit alleges.

The City of Elizabethtown (population 31,966) has benefited from the restaurant tax income since 2008 and benefited from $39,204,449 in local revenue generated, according to the petition.

“Old state law said it was the class size of a city that determined whether they could or could not get the tax,” Alexander said. “We are looking for all cities and counties to have this tax. Because we feel that allowing only certain communities this revenue, it’s creating a huge unfair advantage for our youth and our families.”

Alexander said it is important for people to know that this money will not come to the fiscal court and will be allocated to a tourism board, where they will apply and funds have to be approved.

“Previously, cities class four and five were applicable for the restaurant tax,” Alexander said. “If one can do it then all should be able to. I think we have a really good chance at success with this. I don’t know how you could let certain communities have access to this for their youth and their citizens, their quality of life and then tell other communities that you can’t. We don’t want anyone to lose anything that they already have, we just want to be able to do the same thing they are already doing in many other communities that are our size and smaller across Kentucky already.”

Currently there are 50 cities within the state who impose the restaurant tax, including Cumberland, Clay City and Jackson, all three of which have a population less than 2000 citizens.

According to Alexander, the issue is a matter of principle and a pursuit for equality as the county attempts to achieve its goals using the same benefits other Kentucky cities have had access to.

“We could do really well in tourism,” said Alexander. But they have to give us the same tools and the same playing field as other communities if you want us to grow in tourism. You can’t let one community have a $3 million tourism budget and then tell a place like Perry County they can only have a $100,000 budget.”