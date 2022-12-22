At the last regular called Perry County Board of Education meeting for the year, the board presented Jonathon Jett with a plaque to show appreciation for his 10 years as Superintendent and wish him well on his early retirement.

“I’m the luckiest guy in the world,” said Jett.

Jett said he is grateful to part with the school system on good terms and acknowledged the ways in which the Perry County staff contributed to the success of the school system during his decade-long run as Superintendent.

“I’ve been in this office for 10 years,” he said. “When I look at the wall of previous superintendents, I know most of those guys left on bad terms. I’m leaving the most thankful guy in the world that I got to do this job as long as I have. Perry County has been really good to me.

“I was lucky enough to start off as a teacher and work my way up to superintendent for 10 years,” he continued. “We got a lot accomplished in 10 years. Before COVID-19, we were 60-70 percent proficient and distinguished, and it was the highest attendance year we had ever had,” Jett said. “That’s because of the employees through this district. It wasn’t because of any one person, it was because of everybody that worked together to do what was best for the kids.”

Jett expressed his sentiments of hope for the future of the school system as he asked the board to keep their attention focused on the kids, especially those who depend on the school system more than others for some of their needs.

“All I ask of the board is that you continue to encourage your staff, support them in every way,” Jett said. “Every kid in this school system depends on the school for something. Some kids are marginalized and are different and depend on this

district for a lot more. I would challenge you, that every time you sit at this table to make a decision, that you ask yourself, is it impacting those marginalized kids? Is it changing their lives? Is it making them feel valued? That’s the one thing that I would ask. You all have a tough job ahead hiring another superintendent.”