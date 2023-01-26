Earlier this month, Perry County kicked off their participation in the FEMA Home Buyout Program with a contract signing. This week, on Jan. 24, county officials provided the community with an update on the program.

Last year, FEMA approved more than $2 million in federal funding to Perry County for the acquisition of properties affected by the July flooding in Eastern Kentucky. On Jan. 11, Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander signed a contract with Kentucky Emergency Management to kickoff the home buyout program for homes destroyed or damaged during the July 2022 flood disaster.

During the special called fiscal court meeting on Jan. 24, Alexander recognized Perry County Emergency Management Director Jerry Stacy for his work on this program.

“Jerry has done an amazing job,” said Alexander. “We’ve done some of these home buyouts in the past but it has — at a minimum — took two years to get to the point we’re at in six month.”

He said Stacy was able to work with FEMA to improve the process.

“He stayed onto FEMA and worked with them extremely hard to get this buyout program to a much faster pace,” said Alexander. “So something Jerry has done in Perry (County) is going to help in disasters all over America.”

Perry County Emergency Management Director Jerry Stacy said it took around 18 months to get an application approved. Previously, he said, it was a three-year process from start to completion and now it looks like it will be six months to a year from start to completion.

Stacy said he and his team worked hard to get FEMA to update their processes and procedures by cutting out unnecessary red tape and speeding things up to help more people more quickly. Seeing this effectively done, he said, is a great thing.

“That’s exciting to see,” said Stacy. “We’re excited about where that’s at,” he said.

The home buyout program, said Stacy, is very beneficial for those impacted by the flooding.

“It is a wonderful program,” he said. “It’s the only program through FEMA, or really anywhere else, that you can find yourself in a situation where you’ve lost everything in a disaster and regardless of what that disaster is it’s the only program that gives you your pre-disaster value worth of your home.”

In Perry County, Stacy said, 57 people signed up for the program. In the first and second applications, said county officials, a total of 13 properties have been approved for the buyout process. The county will update and announce new buyouts as they get them, said officials.