Ryann Brashear, 20 of Perry County, Perry Central graduate and daughter of Heather and Sean Brashear, recently represented Images Model and Talent Agency at the International Model & Talent Association (IMTA) Competition in New York City.
"Ryann's achievements are a true testament to her dedication, hard work, and natural talent. We couldn't be prouder of her performance at the competition," said Janie Olmstead, Owner of Images Model and Talent Agency in Lexington.
According to a statement from Images, at the highly competitive event, Brashear excelled in several categories. Brashear earned the second runner-up position for On-Camera Host and was a finalist in the Cold Read, Runway, and TV Beauty competitions. Additionally, she was a key member of the Images Team that secured a first runner-up placement in the Team Fashion category.
"In the fiercely competitive world of modeling, Ryann has shown that she not only belongs but can shine brightly," Olmstead added. "Her versatility and skill across various competition categories speak volumes about her talent."
According to Brashear’s mother, Heather, Ryann started modeling in February and is now currently doing casting calls and auditions for television shows.