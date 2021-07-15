During the July 13 Perry County Fiscal Court meeting, court members discussed several agenda items, including a discussion about the progress made in recycling throughout the county.
County IT Manager Kevin Vermillion said Perry County had previously applied for a grant earlier this year in hopes of receiving more equipment to further the push of recycling, however, the county did not receive the full grant amount applied for.
“We did apply for the 2021-2022 Recycling Grant this year, and we applied for $341,268 worth of that. That consisted of a wheel loader for $156,600; three mesh utility trailers which we use to transport cardboard, garbage, things like that; 24 of our cardboard recycling boxes that’s $57,000; and 10 recycling trailers like you see at the schools and parks,” said Vermillion. “What we got out of that is about half. We ended up without the wheel loader; we did get our utility trailers, we got 12 of the cardboard cyclers and five of the recycling trailers for a total of $101,663. We have accepted that already.”
County officials said they believe that, although the county may not have received the full amount for which it applied, they will still be able to continue to promote a successful change in recycling throughout Perry County.
“Recycling is really catching on,” said Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander. “We’ve got recycling bins at about 10 stores now and we’ve got them on a route. Just really excited about what’s going on with recycling.
“I really think we can really help clean up the community through the recycling program,” said Alexander.