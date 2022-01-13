On Jan. 8, the Kentucky Legislature, meeting in a rare Saturday session, approved and sent to Gov. Andy Beshear for his signature legislation redrawing Kentucky’s state and federal House and Senate districts.
If the bill is signed into law, the legislation filed last week shows, Perry County’s House and Senate districts could be in for some changes.
In the Senate, the 30th Dist. seat, currently held by Brandon Smith, a Republican, would change significantly, losing two counties — Bell and Johnson — and retaining Breathitt, Leslie, Magoffin and Perry, before expanding along the Mountain Parkway corridor to incorporate Estill, Lee, Morgan, Powell and Wolfe.
The 84th House Dist., currently held by Republican Chris Fugate, would also see some big changes. Currently, the district is constituted of Perry County and 20 precincts in Harlan County. Under the plan approved Jan. 8, the district would lose its Harlan County precincts and instead move northward, retaining all of Perry County and then taking in Breathitt and Owsley counties.
Beshear had not dealt with the measure as of presstime Jan. 12.