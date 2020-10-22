A Perry County man accused of shooting two of his children last week, killing one, appeared in court for the first time this week for an arraignment hearing. During the hearing, his attorney waived the arraignment, which resulted in a not guilty plea being entered on his behalf..
On Tuesday, Oct. 20, David Hampton, 36, of Vicco, appeared for his arraignment after being charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for allegedly shooting two of his juvenile children in the presence of his wife and their other juvenile child on Oct. 14. The shooting resulted in the death of one of the juveniles, Sunday Rose Hampton, 2. The other juvenile, age 12, was shot in the neck area and was transported via helicopter to Tennessee to receive treatment. Kentucky State Police Post 13 Trooper Matt Gayheart said, this week, the juvenile is in a stable condition.
“He is still in a stable condition expected to make a full recovery,” said Gayheart.
During Tuesday's court appearance, Hampton's attorney, Barbara Carnes, representing the Public Defender's Office, said her client waived a formal arraignment, or formal reading of the charges, and declined to enter a plea at this time. Perry County District Court Judge Cody Goehring said that, due to this action, under the rules of criminal procedure, he is required to enter Hampton in a plea of not guilty for the time being. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for next week.
According to officials with KSP Post 13, Hampton may be facing additional charges. “It appears that this is probably going to be presented before a grand jury, so there won't be any (additional) formal charges until after the grand jury decide to indict or not indict (for initial charges),” said Trooper Gayheart. “There could be further charges pending,” he said.
Hampton is scheduled to appear in Perry District Court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 9:30 a.m. This incident remains under investigation by the KSP Post 13.
