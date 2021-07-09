Recently, several individuals were indicted by a Perry County grand jury. Among those individuals indicted were Jason Huff, 22, and Deana C. Nix, both of Busy.
Huff has been indicted on several charges including third-degree burglary, attempted theft over $500, first-degree fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, second-degree fleeing or evading police and third-degree criminal mischief. Nix was indicted on charges including third-degree burglary and second-degree fleeing or evading police.
According to court documents, in February, Huff and Nix allegedly burglarized a storage building owned by Jamie Farris. Huff, said the indictment, allegedly attempted to steal a four-wheeler worth more than $500 that belonged to Jamie Farris. Huff also knowingly disobeyed Trooper Baker’s direction to stop his vehicle and later to stop running, and drove down an icy roadway almost losing control of his vehicle, said the indictment. Huff damaged the ignition to the four-wheeler owned by Farris as well. Nix also disobeyed Trooper Baker’s direction to stop running, stated court documents.
Huff’s arraignment was held in Perry Circuit Court on July 1. He has been ordered to have no contact or communication with Farris. Nix’s arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 9 in Perry Circuit Court. She has also been ordered to have no contact or communication with Farris.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.