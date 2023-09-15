A Perry County man is behind bars after he allegedly attempted to burn his grandmother’s house down with the occupants inside.

Harley D. Stidham, 18, of First Creek Lane, was arrested on charges of first-degree arson (attempt), first-degree wanton endangerment (attempt) and second-degree criminal mischief.

According to the arrest citation, Stidham cut the tire on his grandmother’s vehicle and then walked into the house and attempted to set the carpet on fire.

Inside the home at the time, the citation said, were Stidham’s grandmother and two juveniles.

Stidham told everyone inside the home that he was going to board the doors and windows up and burn them inside, the citation said.

When his grandmother told him she was going to leave, according to the citation, Stidham stated that she couldn’t because he cut her tire.

At that time, the citation said, Stidhams’ grandmother and a juvenile walked to a relative’s home.

Stidham was located down the street from his home, the citation said.

Stidham was then transported to and lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail.