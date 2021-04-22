A Perry man was arrested on several charges including attempted murder after an incident last week in which he allegedly rammed a vehicle with his vehicle twice before fleeing and then crashing his van.

According to an arrest citation written by Hazard Police Officer Jimerson Montgomery, on April 14, he received a call reporting that Tracy Napier, 47, of Flat Gap Road, Bonnyman, had rammed a vehicle with his 1999 Plymouth Voyager on Ky. 80, then rammed the same vehicle again in the parking lot of Apple Market.

Napier, Montgomery wrote, then fled the scene and traveled to Easy Drive, where he wrecked the vehicle again on Ky. 15.

Montgomery and Lt. John Holbrook, the citation said, made contact with Napier and found that he was “manifestly under the influence” and told the officers they would have to kill him before running toward them.

Montgomery wrote that he attempted to deploy his taser but the weapon failed to deploy, at which time Holbrook deployed his taser, but the probes didn’t penetrate Napier’s clothing.

Montgomery, the citation said, was able to take Napier to the ground and Napier was placed under arrest.

While searching Napier, the citation said, the officers found a loaded magazine in Napier’s pocket, as well as an empty gun holster on Napier’s side.

The officers, the citation said, found a 9mm Taurus handgun in the front floorboard of Napier’s vehicle.

Napier was lodged in the Perry County Detention Center on charges of attempted murder, DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, menacing, resisting arrest and first-degree terroristic threatening. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for April 27.