Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested a Perry County man on charges related to possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
On July 23, according to a statement from KSP, Johnny David Arnold, 38, of Hazard, was arrested and charged with three counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor and one count of promoting a minor under 16 in a sexual performance. Arnold was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.
The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect communicating and exchanging images with a juvenile female online, the statement said. The investigation resulted in an interview with Arnold at his residence in Hazard, KSP said.
The investigation is ongoing, KSP said. Arnold is currently lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail.
