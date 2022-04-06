A Perry County man who has been charged three times with trafficking in methamphetamine in recent years is now facing a federal indictment for allegedly conspiring to distribute more than 500 grams of the drug.
According to an indictment handed down March 24 by a federal grand jury in London, between January 1, 2020, and through Dec. 16, 2021, Jeffery Lee Woolum, 50, of Jordan Hill Drive, Bonnyman, conspired with others to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine in Perry County and elsewhere.
If convicted, according to the indictment, he faces a possible sentence of between 10 years and life in prison, a maximum $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release. If he has a prior serious drug or violent felony conviction, the potential penalties rise to a minimum of 15 years in prison, a $20 million fine and at least 10 years of supervised release.
According to documents in Perry Circuit Court, Woolum was arrested on March 23, linked to a state court indictment charging him with trafficking methamphetamine, among other charges. He had been arrested, court documents show, on three previous occasions in which he was accused of, among other crimes, trafficking in methamphetamine.