A Perry County man is facing charges including first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) and first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer after a recent incident.
According to an arrest citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper Steven Davidson, on Sept. 2, he served two warrants on Clinton T. Thacker, 19, of Coal Ridge, Hazard, and placed Thacker in handcuffs.
While he was walking Thacker to his cruiser, Davidson wrote, Thacker walked away from the trooper and eventually began running from him.
Davidson wrote that he chased Thacker for approximately one quarter of a mile and deployed his CEW (conducted electrical weapon), which had no effect on Thacker.
During the chase, the citation said, Davidson fell down a culvert and lost sight of Thacker. During the fall, Davidson wrote, he was injured and his uniform was damaged.
Trooper Glenn Griffie responded, Davidson wrote, and with the assistance of K9 River, the troopers were able to arrest Thacker, who was lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, resisting arrest and second-degree criminal mischief.