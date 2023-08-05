A Perry County man has been killed in an ATV crash, according to the office of Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle.
According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, in the early morning hours of Aug. 5, first responders were dispatched to a report of an ATV crash in the 7000 Block of Lost Creek Road.
The statement said that the initial investigation revealed that Truman Hughes, 49, of Dice, was operating the ATV, when the vehicle left the roadway, went over an embankment and came to rest in the creek.
Hughes was pronounced dead by the Perry County Coroner’s Office, the statement said.
“May God bless all those than knew and loved Truman in this loss,” the statement said.