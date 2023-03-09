A Perry County man was arrested on felony charges after he allegedly caused an injury crash which injured several people.
According to an arrest citation written by Perry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jimerson Montgomery, on March 5, he received a call that a crash had occurred on Ky. 15 which involved Cameron Jones, 21, of Lost Creek Road, Hazard.
Upon arrival, Montgomery wrote, he made contact with Jones, who told the deputy he was pulling out of Willie Miller’s BP and did not see the other vehicle before the collision occurred.
Montgomery wrote that the could smell an odor of alcoholic beverages on Jones’ breath.
As a result of the crash, Montgomery wrote, the driver of the vehicle Jones hit was transported to Hazard ARH, as were three underage passengers in Jones’ vehicle.
Kentucky State Police Trooper Kevin Day arrived on scene, the citation said, and conducted field sobriety tests, the results of which indicated Jones was impaired. A preliminary breath test, the citation said, showed that Jones had a blood alcohol level of .112, higher than the .08 at which someone is considered to be driving under the influence in Kentucky.
Jones was lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail on charges of DUI, second-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and a traffic charge.