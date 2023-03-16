A Perry County man is facing federal drug trafficking charges after an ongoing investigation by the Hazard Police Department.
On March 6, a complaint was filed in U.S. District Court in London against Dustin C. Howard, 23, of Jakes Fork Road, Bulan, charging him with possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Hazard Police said in an earlier statement that they originally arrested Howard March 1 after an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking centering around a Gorman Hollow residence.
According to court documents and a statement from HPD, while conducting the investigation, officers made a traffic stop on Feb. 28, during which they found 7 ounces of methamphetamine, as well as various quantities of other drugs. That, police said, led to the agency obtaining a search warrant for the residence.
According to the statement from HPD, on March 1, the agency executed a search warrant on the Gorman Hollow residence, during which they found approximately 3.5 pounds of methamphetamine along with marijuana, paraphernalia and other drugs, as well as more than $750 in cash. Howard was lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail on numerous state charges on that date.
Court records show Howard was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center on the federal charge March 10 and was scheduled to appear in court March 15 for a detention hearing.