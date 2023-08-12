A Combs man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on a methamphetamine charge.
An indictment was returned on July 27, but unsealed on Aug. 2, charging Glenie Neace, 70, of College Avenue, with possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.
In addition, the indictment contains a count asking that $25,050 seized from Neace on the same date be forfeited.
If convicted of the charge, according to the indictment, Neace could be sentenced to between five years and 40 years in prison, and face a maximum fine of $5 million. In addition, the indictment said, Neace could be sentenced to at least four years of supervised release.
Neace was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center on Aug. 2 in connection with the charges and remained held there as of presstime Aug. 9.