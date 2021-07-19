Recently, a Perry County man was indicted on multiple charges of wanton endangerment for an alleged shooting at an occupied residence.
According to court documents, in April 2021, Derrick Combs, 32, of Buckhorn, shot at a residence occupied by Gregory Combs, Kelsey Fields and a minor, thereby engaging in conduct creating substantial danger of serious injury or death. Combs was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
Combs’s arraignment is scheduled to be held on Sept. 23 in Perry Circuit Court. He is ordered to have no contact or communication with any of the three victims involved.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.