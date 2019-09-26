A Perry County man was recently indicted on assault charges that were allegedly committed last month.
According to court documents, Ted Ambrose, 44, of Busy, was indicted on charges of first-degree assault and being a felony offender in the second degree.
Ambrose’s indictment states that in August of this year, Ambrose allegedly cut Ellis Gibson in the arm with a machete, thereby causing serious physical injury to Gibson. Additionally, the indictment shows that Ambrose allegedly committed this felony after having previously been convicted of charges of receiving stolen property under $30,000 in August 2014.
Ambrose’s bail is set in the amount of $10,000, and he is scheduled to appear before Perry Circuit Court for his arraignment on Nov. 7. Ambrose is ordered to have no contact or communication with Gibson.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.