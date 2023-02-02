A Perry County man is facing a total of 30 years in prison after pleading guilty recently in connection with a 2021 shooting which left a woman dead and a man injured.

Chester C. Adams, 51, of Wade Way, Viper, pleaded guilty before Perry Circuit Judge Alison Wells to charges of murder, attempted murder (domestic violence) and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Kentucky State Police Post 13 Trooper Matt Gayheart said that in early April 2021, Perry County 911 received a call to respond to Slick Ford Road in the Viper community of Perry County in reference to a shooting complaint. Upon arrival, troopers located two individuals, one male and one female, with gunshot wounds.

At the time, the female victim, identified as Nancy Smith, 63, of Viper, was pronounced dead on scene by the Perry County Coroner’s Office, and the male victim, identified as Timothy Bailey, 41, of Booneville, was transported from the scene via helicopter to be treated for injuries suffered during the shooting.

Through the investigation, troopers said, it was determined that Adams had shot both vicitms.

The trial for Adams was scheduled to begin on Jan. 30, but during a status hearing on Jan. 27, he entered the guilty plea.

Perry Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Blair said that his office has recommended that Adams be sentenced to 30 years in prison on the murder charge, 20 years on the attempted murder charge and five years on the firearm charge, to be run concurrently for a total of 30 years.

“That should keep him in jail for the rest of his life probably,” said Blair.

Formal sentencing in the case is set for March 2.