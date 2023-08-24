A Perry County man recently pleaded guilty to federal charges of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.
According to court documents, Thurman J. Sizemore, 37, of Upper Second Creek, Hazard, pleaded guilty to the charges in U.S. District Court in London Aug. 17. Sizemore, according to the indictment, now faces a possible maximum sentence of 20 years on the fentanyl charge and 40 years on the methamphetamine charge.
According to the plea agreement in the case, on Jan. 10, 2022, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by Sizemore in Perry County. During a search of the vehicle, the indictment said, law enforcement located 23.05 grams of fentanyl and 2.5 grams of methamphetamine, as well as a firearm.
While Sizemore was incarcerated in the Kentucky River Regional Jail, the indictment said, he continued to maintain a stash of methamphetamine at his mother’s residence in Perry County. Using the jail’s recorded communications systems, the indictment said, Sizemore arranged for distribution of this stashed methamphetamine.
Law enforcement, the indictment said, searched the residence and located approximately 240 grams of Sizemore’s stashed methamphetamine.
Sizemore’s conduct, the agreement said, includes at least 400 kilograms of the drugs.
Sizemore continues to be held in the Laurel County Detention Center and is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 20.