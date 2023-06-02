Perry County Central High School graduate Jackson Morgan, a current resident of Knott County, has recently been accepted for an internship with the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C.
Morgan, who is currently a student at Eastern Kentucky University, was recommended for the internship by one of his professors, Dr. Carolyn Dupont and was accepted into the program.
Morgan is the son of Jeremy and Rochella Morgan and grandson of the late Judge John Robert “Bobby” Morgan and Ollie C. Morgan and Bobby and Rita Adams. According to Morgan, he plans on pursuing a career in teaching, like both of his grandmothers and parental grandparents.
“I’m fortunate to have grown up with such a rich family history and am proud to represent the Commonwealth of Kentucky and EKU in this internship,” Morgan said. “I hope to use what I learn to preserve the history and culture of Eastern Kentucky.”