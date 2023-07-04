An ongoing backlog of blacktop paving projects in Perry County, coupled with additional road damages from last summer's flooding, have officials seeking new ways to expedite the process and secure funding.

Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander recently discussed the state of the county's roads during a fiscal court meeting. He acknowledged that the county is two years behind on its paving projects due to various obstacles, including budget constraints and recent natural disasters.

"We have quite a few roads left to do," said Alexander.. "As we get further into the disaster, we are pushing for new money to help blacktop some of the roads damaged during the flood."

Alexander said the state provides an annual budget for blacktop paving, with around $500,000 allocated in flex funds. By law, these funds must be used on roads that have already been blacktopped, frustrating residents living on unpaved, gravel roads.

"Flex funds for blacktop have to go back into a road that already has blacktop. Discretionary funding states that as well,” Alexander said.

Alexander addressed questions from the community about why disaster relief funds aren't being used to pave their gravel roads. While sympathetic to these concerns, he clarified that FEMA funding can only be used to repair what was damaged during the disaster.

"These questions are fair," said Alexander. "But, based on FEMA funding, you can only use disaster dollars to fix something that was destroyed during the flood."

The county is seeking alternative avenues of funding, but Alexander acknowledged that it is a long-term challenge. Perry County expects to receive around $500,000 in flex funds this year and is applying for a yet unknown amount in discretionary funding. According to Alexander, these funds don't stretch far when paving costs are around $100,000 per mile.

"We have a 500-mile system, so that tells you the magnitude of the problem we're facing," said Alexander. "It's a long hurdle for us to solve and one of the biggest issues the community faces."

The process for determining which roads get paved is a combination of state ratings and court approvals. Alexander praised the work of local and state partners in seeking additional funding and support for these projects, but he emphasized the enormity of the task at hand.

"We're working hard with our state partners, our representative, our senator, and governor, our federal partners," said Alexander. "They are great to work with when trying to find alternative paths for additional funding for blacktop in the disaster area."

Despite the challenges, Alexander said he remains committed to improving the county's roads, assuring residents that his team is continually exploring new avenues to expedite the paving process and alleviate the situation. He pledged transparency, emphasizing that the task couldn't be completed all at once.

"I'm never going to mislead the public on the roads because it can't happen all at one time," said Alexander. "I wish we could do every road in the county."