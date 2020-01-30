A new program is being implemented in three Perry County schools to promote social and emotional learning through recess play. In partnership with a $20,000 United Healthcare grant, Playworks, a national non-profit organization, is in the process of offering Playworks Recess Implementation training services to three area elementary schools and highlight the need to prepare children inside and outside the classroom for fulfillment later in life.
During this training, Playworks officials said, the schools’ staff members will participate in a multi-day specialized training to promote school climate with fewer bullying behaviors, increased feelings of safety among students and more vigorous physical activity. Teachers, they said, also report recovering learning time by spending less time transitioning from recess to learning.
“We exist to support schools and help them think of how to leverage play for a positive outcome,” said Jo Yocum, the executive director of Playworks. “We’re specifically looking at how do you leverage play, something that kids innately enjoy, for outcomes around social-emotional development, so play as a tool for learning how to get along and learning self-control and learning how to solve your own conflicts.”
The training, Yocum said, is a great way to help children develop skills normally learned through team sports and similar environments. Many schools often need help trying to implement these methods, Yocum said, so their coaches help do this by focusing on recess as a valuable time.
“Most often when we talk to schools, recess, the intention is that it is supposed to be a fun, engaging time for kids to run around and play and get their energy out,” said Yocum. “Unfortunately what we hear is that it is most often the time where there is the most conflict, often a lot of referrals are coming from recess or there’s the most bullying or kids feeling excluded. So, what we really focus on is how to look at recess as an opportunity to engage kids in free play and still have the opportunity for choice but making sure that all kids feel engaged and have the opportunity to play.”
The three participating Perry County schools are R.W. Combs Elementary School and Robinson Elementary School, which began training in Oct. 2019, and Eversole Elementary School, which is scheduled to begin training in Feb. Each of the schools, Yocum said, are working on similar goals, but in different ways, based on the challenges their schools are facing.
“Every school has different challenges,” said Yocum. She continued, “Some have challenges around scheduling, some have challenges around conflict happening on the playground, so I know that each of the schools are working on a little bit different plan based on what their specific needs are.”
The Playworks program, Yocum said, is targeted to K-6 or K-8, depending on the school size. By learning these skills at an early age, program officials said, the children will have an increased chance of becoming more successful later in life.
“Recognizing that physical activity and play are essential to the whole child’s well-being (is important),” said Yocum, explaining that physical activity offers incredible benefits such as improved physical health, creativity, brain development, positive relationships, skills developed, creating better outcomes for later success in life and more. “I think sometimes we look at play as a side note, but it is really an important piece of a child’s development, and we’re just really excited that United Healthcare is helping us bring it to Kentucky.”
Other program officials stated they were happy to see the results of the program, as well.
“Students who develop strong social and emotional skills not only exhibit fewer instances of bullying behavior, but are about twice as likely to graduate from college and have a full-time job by age 25 than their peers,” said Amy Johnston, CEO of United Healthcare Community Plan of Kentucky. “We are proud to support Playworks and Perry County and Hazard Independent elementary schools to provide the best opportunity for a bright, fulfilling future for our kids.”
In addition to the on-site training by a Playworks coach, Yocum said, participating schools will also receive a year of online Playworks training and a playground equipment kit. Yocum and other program officials said they are looking forward to seeing how the training implementation goes in the Perry County schools.
