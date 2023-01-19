The Perry County Board of Education elected a new Superintendent, Kent Campbell, of Perry County, after the early retirement of the previous, Jonathan Jett.

Campbell, who went to to W.R. Combs and graduated from Perry Central in 1998, graduated from Alice Loyd College with a secondary social studies degree and has taught middle school and high school social studies. Most recently Campbell has served as principal at West Perry for three years and was principal at Viper for three years before that.

“About three years ago, I felt like the Lord put it on my heart to get my Superintendent certification, “ said Campbell. “So I was obedient and went ahead and accomplished that. There were also community leaders I had spoken with who encouraged the idea and mentioned I should get my superintendency certification and that I could make a good servant leader.”

Campbell said this job means a lot to him having grown him in this area and he wants to stay in this role as long as he can to serve the people of his community.

“I’m going to work hard at it and do the best for our people that I can. I’m from Perry County and I want to stick this out as long as I can,” he said. “I love our people and I believe our people are our most valuable resource. At Perry County I feel like we have the best, hardest working people, in the whole world, right here. I’ve always felt that way.”

Campbell said he wants to stay and serve in Perry County even after his time as superintendent is done.

“I really want to stay here. I'm a team player and I’m selfless,” he said.

In this transition into his new role as Superintendent, Campbell said, he has been surrounded by support and positivity and is very blessed and grateful for this opportunity.

“It’s really been a pleasant surprise,” Campbell said. “I feel like we’ve all come together as a team and we’re trying to do what’s right for our students and staff. Everyone’s been very welcoming and congratulating since my announcement from the board. I really feel like it’s been a good response and I really appreciate everyone reaching out to me and showing me support and being there for me at this time.”

Campbell said he truly believes in the staff within the school system and they will all continue to work hard and stay focused on their path to success as a school system and a community.

“I’ve taught or been an administrator at several schools,” he said. “Our staff genuinely care about the well-being of our students and they do everything they can to meet the standard of their needs. We’re blessed with a many number of great people that work in our school system here.

“They work hard with our students and do what’s right. I think that’s the key with everyone working together,” he continued. “Coming together and everyone having the same vision, being good community members and doing what's right for each other. One of the first things I’ve done is create a survey for our staff, to see what our strengths and weaknesses are. I’ve been looking at that data and trying to create a game plan to attend to those needs.”