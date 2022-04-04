A Perry County grand jury recently indicted several individuals.
Among those indicted was Henrietta Shults, 60, of Hazard.
According to court documents, in April 2018, Shults allegedly knowingly and unlawfully possessed methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and marijuana with the intent to sell, and also knowingly and unlawfully possessed needles, scales, rolling papers and a blue tie strap used to ingest and weigh substances.
Shults, the indictment said, also possessed an open container of moonshine in her vehicle and operated the motor vehicle and swayed between oncoming traffic and the lane the vehicle was currently in.
Shults was charged with and indicted on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), drug paraphernalia, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and careless driving.
She is scheduled to appear for arraignment in Perry Circuit Court on June 9. She is ordered to complete weekly drug screens and a substance abuse assessment within 30 days of release at KRCC or Primary Care Center of Hazard and follow all recommendations.