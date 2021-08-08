HARDY — A once booming county park that has seen severe decline and underutilization will soon be getting new life infused into it as local investors plan to revive the facility into a waterpark and campground.

Two Belfry-area football coaches, Danny Oliver and Matt Varney, saw the area’s need of recreational activities firsthand from their combined years of experience working with young people from around the region. Their company, Eastern Kentucky Holdings, leased the Hardy Park facility from the Pike County Fiscal Court. The new facility will be known as Feuding Falls Campground and Waterpark.

Oliver and Varney originally planned to have the new park opened this year; however, restrictions and product limitations created by the COVID-19 pandemic prevented construction from beginning in 2020.

“The contractor we are using is currently finishing a job in somewhere else in Kentucky but has a target date of beginning construction here by Sept. 15,” Oliver said. “Our funding for the project is in place and the contractor has assured us they can get the materials needed for the project.”

Oliver said the overall project will be approximately $1.2 million with Phase I costing around a half million dollars. Phase I will include reopening the pool, building two 250-foot waterslides and developing 20 to 25 campsites.

“Our contractor has told us that he can have Phase I ready to open by Memorial Day (2022),” Varney said.

The overall project will be completed in three phases. Those phases will see the construction of a kiddie pool/splash area, a lazy river, additional slides, more campsites and possible cabins.

“There will be slides and water all the way past the tennis courts,” Oliver said.

The two are hoping to offer activities for local residents as well as having potential for tourism development as plans for a Pike County ATV/off-road trail system progress.

“Our region and the Belfry area — in particular, have been hit hard with coal industry and people leaving. We don’t want to see that. We take pride in our area,” Varney said. “We want to provide a place where people can come to enjoy themselves and not have to travel two hours for their families to have fun. We want them to be able to do that here. We think we can provide an experience for our local people and bring people into the area to spend their money here. We want to make this a place want to come to, not to leave.”

State Sen. Phillip Wheeler praised Oliver and Varney for the investment in the local economy as well as the improved quality of life this project will offer local families.

“I want to thank Mr. Varney and Mr. Olive for this labor of love, this vision of hope for this community,” he said. “It is going to take people of vision, people to are pioneers to develop a new Eastern Kentucky that maintains the best of the old but looks to the future. These two men represent that. They are from the are and they want to see it prosper.”