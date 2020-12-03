This year, Perry County's annual Christmas in a Small Town will look very different compared to previous years, said local officials.

Wanda Brown, coordinator for Christmas in a Small Town, said many of the events were adapted to better follow recommended safety guidelines in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some events, she said, had to be taken out of the program this year, while others were changed to allow for social distancing to be practiced.

“We don't want to endorse anything that would maybe jeopardize people's health, so everything that we're trying to do we're trying to do socially distanced,” said Brown. “We're trying to be as safe and socially distanced as we possibly can and still make it fun for the kids”

Some of the Christmas in a Small Town events that were cancelled this year include the Giving Trees, gathering, the Main Street in-person Christmas parade, gathering at Triangle Park and the DAV Christmas dinner and play. Several of the normally held events, such as the Parade of Lights and the ice rink, are still going to be available, however, there will be guidelines and changes compared to the past. A few new events were also added to the list of events this year.

“The Parade of Lights, we've done it in the past, but we've only done it down Main Street. We thought since we couldn't have the regular Christmas parade this year, that we're going to try to make the Parade of Lights a lot bigger,” said Brown.

The event schedule for Christmas in a Small Town will be as follows:

• On Nov. 16, the Musical Christmas Tree was set up at the Perry County Courthouse. Tune in to 102.5 FM to listen to 45 different Christmas carols. • • From Nov. 16-Dec. 4, the Business Decorating Contest will be held for the downtown businesses located from East Main Street to North Main Street. First, second and third place trophies will be awarded.• • From Nov. 16-Dec. 4, downtown/Main Street Christmas tree decorating will be permitted, but Giving Trees are not. Organizations are invited to light and decorate trees along Main Street. Contact Wanda Brown at brown.wandal65@gmail.com for information about where to set up.

• On Dec. 12, the Appalachian Arts Alliance will be hosting the first ever Appalachian Gingerbread Contest. Entries must be set up at the ArtStation by Dec. 9-11. For guidelines, email luke@appalachianartsalliance.org or check the Appalachian Arts Alliance Facebook page.

• On Dec. 12 at 5:30 p.m., the First Baptist Church Live Nativity will be held as a drive-by/outdoor event. This will include self-produced video presentations and a goody bag giveaway. If it rains, the event will be postponed to Dec. 13.

• On Dec. 17 at 7:00 p.m., the Christmas Parade of Lights will be held, and participation is open to everyone. People are encouraged to decorate their vehicles with lights and decorations to spread holiday spirit. No prizes will be awarded. The parade route will begin with a line up at the old shopping center parking lot in Allais, and will end at the old Magic Mart building in Lothair. The public is invited to park along the route to enjoy the lights.

• On Dec. 18, a Polar Express Story Drive Event will be held at the Perry County Park from 5-7 p.m.

• On Dec. 19, the Virtual Christmas for Charity Ball fundraising event will be held virtually, and will benefit the Kentucky Regional Animal Shelter. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to website https://christmasforcharity.org/.

• The schedule for the Ice Rink is to be announced. This year, the rink will be set up in the ArtStation courtyard. The event will be $10 per person, but discounted rates on specific dates will also be announced later. The number of skaters on the ice will be limited to follow health department guidelines. The rink will be set up for an extended period of time, said Brown, possibly from Thanksgiving through New Year, depending on how things go.

Brown said more details about events could be announced in the coming days. Visit the Perry County Christmas in a Small Town Facebook page for updates.