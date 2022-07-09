On July 22-23, the North Fork Music Festival will be returning to Hazard, featuring a variety of musical acts, food vendors and more.
Plans for the festival have already begun and are being announced leading up to the event.
So far, said event organizers, the music lineup will include local acts, touring acts and more.
On Friday, July 22, the music lineup will include: The Wildflowers, Cody Lee Meece and the Poor Excuses, Jordan King, Travis Napier and Unchained. On Saturday, July 23, the music lineup will include: Buffalo Wabs and The Price Hill Hustle, No Deceit, Ben Fugate and The Burnin' Trash, Pink Ladies and Spooky Fox.
In addition to music, this year's festival will offer axe throwing. East KY Axes will be set up and will charge $10 to participate.
The festival will also feature local and visiting food and drink vendors and craft vendors.
More details will be announced closer to the festival.