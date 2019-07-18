Police: Inmate who walked off work duty last month caught

An inmate who escaped from the Kentucky River Regional Jail last month has been taken back into custody.
On June 6, John David Feltner, 34, of Hazard, walked off of his work release assignment of cutting grass at a cemetery and got into a green suburban in the Little Leatherwood area. A little over a month later, the search has ended, and officials with KRRJ announced that Feltner was apprehended by the Kentucky State Police.
At approximately 10:30 a.m., July 10, Trooper Isaac Whitaker, of the KSP Post 13, said he followed up on an anonymous tip that led to the Daniel Boone Motel. Feltner, Trooper Whitaker said, was standing outside in the motel’s parking lot with another subject.
Whitaker said that when he pulled into the parking lot, he called out Feltner’s name and began giving instructions, with which Feltner complied.
“He was taken into custody without incident and didn’t try to run from me,” said Whitaker.
Once in custody, Whitaker said Feltner claimed to have allegedly taken methamphetamine and needed medical treatment.
“He (Feltner) made a statement that he had ingested a large quantity of controlled substance prior to be being able to get him in custody,” said Whitaker. “I didn’t actually witness him doing it, but he made the statement that he had ingested the large amount of methamphetamine and his physical condition deteriorated pretty quickly after I had him in custody, so I took him to the Hazard ARH for treatment.”
KRRJ officials, Whitaker said, took over custody after Feltner was admitted to the ER.
KRRJ Administrator Lonnie Brewer said Feltner was initially being treated at the Hazard ARH to be medically cleared before re-entering the jail.
“He is in our custody now, but it will probably be a few days before he is back here in jail,” said Brewer.
Feltner was originally facing charges of drug paraphernalia – buy/possess and first-degree first-offense possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). A new charge, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order, has been added to Feltner’s case, documentation said.
Feltner is scheduled to appear before Hon. Alison Wells in the Perry County Circuit Court for a contempt hearing on Nov. 21 at 9 a.m.
