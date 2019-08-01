Pop-up Farmer’s Market pops into ARH

The Perry County Farmers Market is usually held at the Perry County Park but has popped up in downtown Hazard on occasion to make fresh local food more affordable for those who couldn’t make it to the park.
Recently, officials decided the the pop-up farmer’s market would be held at a new location, the parking lot of Hazard ARH Medical Center.
“We’re just really happy to work with ARH and with UK to offer these services up here on the hill where it’s more convenient for many of the customers,” said Jenny Williams, with the Perry County Farmers Market. “We run the Perry County Farmer’s Market at the Perry County Park every Wednesday and Saturday, We really wanted to come up to the hospital because we think there are a lot of people who may not have time to make it over to the park for our farmer’s market.”
The pop-up market featured many local farmers from Perry and surrounding counties.
“We tried to set it up at a time when people wither going off shift or on shift could stop by and pick up some fresh produce,” Williams said. “It’s July in Kentucky so, of course, we have so many beautiful things, eggplants, tomatoes, onions, peppers and peppers and peppers, honey, coffee.”
Williams said that having the market pop up in new locations gives more people access to the fresh produce local farmers provide, as well as spread the knowledge that there is an option for fresh local food.
“We are really excited to reach out to a new audience, it’s always really surprising to us that some people don’t know what we have a farmer’s market here in Perry County,” said Williams. “We have so many things to offer, so many programs to help people who are low-income to afford fresh local food.”
