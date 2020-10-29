Today, Oct. 29, a Hazard Herald customer reported receiving a possible scam call.
A subscriber called the Hazard Herald office and stated they received an automated call from the newspaper's number claiming that their credit card had been compromised. The automated call, said the subscriber, directed the customer to select one on their phone to receive more information.
The Hazard Herald does not use automated calls to contact customers.
If anyone receives an automated call claiming to be the Hazard Herald and asking for financial information, please hang up and contact the Hazard Herald office at, (606) 436-5771, or the Hazard Police Department at, (606) 436-2222.
