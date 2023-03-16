A lawsuit filed by Kentucky State Police Post 13 Commander Capt. Jennifer Sandlin alleging gender discrimination continues to move through the courts.

According to Sandlin’s complaint filed in August, KSP has had several openings for various positions for which Sandlin was qualified. However, each time she applied, the KSP hired a male candidate instead.

“She applied for three positions, three major positions, within the KSP and was not selected for any of them,” said Tom Clay, Sandlin’s attorney in the case.

In court documents, Sandlin lists these three specific instances where KSP allegedly demonstrated gender discrimination in their hiring process.

In July 2018, the lawsuit alleges, KSP had a vacancy for the position of major over KSP's Forensic Laboratory Branch and Sandlin sought this position for which she was qualified, but the KSP selected Capt. Larry Newton for the position.

In July 2018, according to the lawsuit, KSP had a vacancy for the position of major as commander of operational support troop, for which which Sandlin was qualified and applied, but was given to Capt. James Heller for the position.

Then, in July, the lawsuit alleges, KSP had an opening for the position of major chief information officer, for which Sandlin was qualified and applied, but KSP selected Capt. Jeremy Hamm for the position.

The complaint states that this selection by KSP of males over Sandlin established a pattern of discrimination on the basis of sex, contrary to KRS 344.020.

As a result of this pattern of discrimination, the lawsuit alleges, Sandlin is demanding that she be awarded damages for lost wages; for injunctive relief; that she be awarded punitive damages in an amount according to proof at trial; for her costs herein incurred, including reasonable attorneys' fees; for a trial by jury on all issues so triable; and for such other relief as she may appear entitled.

Clay said that, in addition to the three instances of being overlooked in the hiring of those major positions, several other female employees with the KSP have contacted Sandlin about discrimination shown to them by the KSP.

“Since we’ve filed this lawsuit there have been a number of current or former female troopers who have come forward with stories about how they were treated. And not only troopers, civilian employees as well,” said Clay. “Some of the things they told me — I’ve been doing this a long time — it’s shocking to me what happened to them. And it’s had lasting effects to where they’ve had to have counseling and it’s had an adverse psychological effect. Some of them have left KSP and gone to work at other law enforcement agencies. Some of them just left law enforcement period and some of them have stuck it out.”