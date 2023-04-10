Kentucky State Police Det. Scott Caudill was presented the Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Officer of the Year award for the Kentucky River region at the 2023 Kentucky CIT Conference on March 28.
Caudill, officials said, received the award for his quick action during a call involving an individual attempting to commit suicide. Det. Caudill used his CIT training to negotiate with the suicidal man and get him medical attention. It is believed that Det. Caudill played a critical role in saving the man’s life that night.
The CIT program, according to a statement, trains officers to respond appropriately to individuals with mental illness. CIT improves communication, identifies mental health resources for those in crisis and ensures officer and community safety. Each year they recognize CIT-trained police officers for their lifesaving efforts at their conference.