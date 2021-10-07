On Sept. 30, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) held the annual Sworn Awards Ceremony in Lexington to honor 55 troopers and officers who put on a uniform each day to patrol Kentucky’s neighborhoods with a mission of serving and protecting their fellow citizens. The achievement awards presented were for acts of service that occurred during 2020.

“The past year and a half has been a battle none of us ever expected to fight,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “And yet we have shown up every day, together, to get through this public health crisis. The men and women of KSP have worked on the frontlines, as they always do, ready to handle any emergency that the commonwealth faces. Thank you to all troopers, officers and support personnel for your continued service to our commonwealth.”

On behalf of the Beshear administration, Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Deputy Secretary Keith Jackson attended the ceremony to personally congratulate the award recipients and assist with the presentation. Deputy Secretary Jackson thanked the award recipients for their valiant service to the commonwealth and protection of all Kentuckians.

KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. also spoke during the ceremony, thanking troopers and officers for going beyond their regular job duties to protect and serve the citizens of the commonwealth. “Our troopers and officers put themselves in harm’s way every day, but these acts of heroism and service stand above the normal call of duty,” said Burnett. “Each of these recipients has demonstrated both bravery and self-sacrifice in protecting the citizens of the commonwealth.”

The 2020 award recipients included: Trooper Timothye K. Moffett, a 16-year veteran of KSP assigned to the Executive Security Branch, who was named 2020 Trooper of the Year; Detective Justin A. Flannery, a four-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 8 in Morehead, was named 2020 Detective of the Year; Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer Brian C. Gilliam, a 12-year veteran of KSP assigned to the CVE Central Region, was named the 2020 Jason Cammack Officer of the Year for the KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Troop; Trooper Scotty Sharp, an 11-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 4 in Elizabethtown, was named 2020 Public Affairs Officer of the Year; and Officer Teddy L. Magness, a seven-year veteran of KSP assigned to the Security Branch, was named 2020 Facilities Security Officer of the Year.

Ten troopers were awarded the KSP Citation for Bravery, an honor bestowed on officers who perform acts of bravery, without regard for personal risk despite clear and obvious peril, and clearly above and beyond the call or risk of ordinary duty. Six troopers received the Lifesaving Medal, which is awarded to officers who perform life-saving acts under extraordinary circumstances. Three troopers received the Meritorious Award, an honor bestowed on officers of the agency who distinguish themselves by an act of courage performed under more than ordinary circumstances. Nineteen troopers were named post-level Detective of the Year at the division level. Seventeen troopers were named post-level Trooper of the Year at the division level. Three Commercial Vehicle Enforcement officers were named Officer of the Year at the regional level.

Ten troopers from the Post 13 area were included in those honors. Post 13 award recipients included:

• Trooper Patrick Bailey was named 2020 Post 13 Trooper of the Year. Trooper Bailey is a two-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 13 Hazard.

• Detective Eric Caldwell was named 2020 Post 13 Detective of the Year. Detective Caldwell is a 12-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 13 Hazard.

• Detective Vicki Day was named 2020 Drug Enforcement and Special Investigations East Unit. Detective of the Year. Detective Day is a 22-year veteran of KSP assigned to the Drug Enforcement and Special Investigations East Unit.

• Trooper Issac Whitaker received the KSP Citation for Meritorious Service. Trooper Whitaker is a 12-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 13 Hazard.

• Trooper Brandon Thomas received the KSP Citation for Meritorious Service. Trooper Thomas is a 21-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 13 Hazard.

• Trooper Christopher Collins received the KSP Citation for Bravery. Trooper Collins is a 21-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 13 Hazard.

• Trooper Joshua Huff received the KSP Citation for Bravery. Trooper Huff is an eight-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 13 Hazard.

• Trooper Jerry Baker Jr. received the KSP Citation for Bravery. Trooper Baker is a four-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 13 Hazard.

• Trooper Bruce Kelley received the KSP Citation for Bravery. Trooper Kelley is a 25-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 13 Hazard.

• Trooper Matthew Gayheart received the KSP Citation for Bravery. Trooper Gayheart is an eight-year veteran of KSP and is assigned to Post 13 Hazard.

• Trooper Ronald Long II received the KSP Citation for Bravery. Trooper Long is a 24-year veteran of KSP and is assigned to Post 13 Hazard.

• Trooper Ora Moore received the KSP Citation for Bravery. Trooper Moore is an eight-year veteran of KSP assigned to the Executive Security Branch.

Post 13 Commander Capt. Jennifer Sandlin said she is proud of the commitment and efforts of these units.