The Kentucky State Police (KSP) held its annual sworn awards ceremony in Lexington to honor 75 troopers and officers who put on a uniform each day to patrol Kentucky’s neighborhoods with a mission of serving and protecting their fellow citizens. The achievement awards presented were for acts of bravery and service that occurred in 2021.

During the ceremony, KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. recognized the agency’s troopers and officers for going beyond the mission of KSP in 2021 to protect and serve the citizens of the commonwealth by responding to two historic natural disasters, running into unthinkable dangers, assisting with the continued fight against the deadly drug epidemic and answering thousands of calls for service.

Seven troopers from the Post 13 area were included in those honors.

• Senior Trooper Chadd Daniels was named 2021 Post 13 Trooper of the Year and received the KSP Citation for Bravery. Trooper Daniels is a seven-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 13 in Hazard.

• Det. Scott Caudill was named 2021 Post 13 Detective of the Year. Det. Caudill is a 13-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 13 in Hazard.

• Officer Tony Brashear was named 2021 East Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer of the Year. Officer Brashear is a 14-year veteran of KSP assigned to Commercial Vehicle Enforcement.

• Maj. Nathan Day received the KSP Lifesaving Medal. Maj. Day is a 19-year veteran of KSP assigned to Headquarters.

• Trooper Joshua Neace received the KSP Citation for Bravery. Trooper Neace is a nine-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 13 in Hazard.

• Trooper Leo Slone received the KSP Citation for Bravery. Trooper Slone is a seven-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 13 in Hazard.

• Trooper Branden Watts received the KSP Citation for Bravery. Trooper Watts is a six-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 13 in Hazard.

Post 13 Commander Jennifer Sandlin said she is proud of the commitment and efforts of these units.

“The troopers receiving awards this year were involved in incidents or demonstrated abilities that were exceptional. All of these troopers are an asset to the communities that Post 13 serves and I congratulate them on their achievements,” said Sandlin.

KSP’s focus this year is to maintain and strengthen its essential workforce in order to better provide public safety, maintain critical services and better reflect the diverse communities that KSP serves. For more information about KSP’s commitment of creating a better Kentucky by making the commonwealth’s streets safer, communities stronger and the nation more secure by providing exceptional law enforcement, visit, http://kentuckystatepolice.org/core-values/.