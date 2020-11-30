On Nov. 30, officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Department of Highways District 10 announced that a road in Perry County has been closed for repairs. Officials said it is unknown when the repairs will begin or be completed, and drivers are asked to use an alternate route.
Ky. 1165, also known as Pratt Mountain Road, in Perry County has been closed due to a break in pavement that has worsened to the point that Kentucky Transportation Cabinet engineers have deemed the road unsafe for travel. The closed portion of the road is located between mile points 0.1 and 0.3, or between Ky. 7 near Cornettsville and Stoney Bump Lane.
KYTC representatives said at this time, it is not known when repairs will begin, how long they will take, or when the road can be reopened. For now, drivers can use the Left Fork of Maces Creek section of Ky. 1165 to access Ky. 7 as a detour route while the road is closed.
Locally-maintained routes are also available to bypass the closure.
