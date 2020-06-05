Bond was reduced this week for a London teen facing several charges in Perry County, including that he drove a stolen vehicle into a Perry County Sheriff’s deputy’s cruiser.

On June 2, Gabriel Lee Begley, 18, appeared in Perry County District Court for his preliminary hearing in relation to two of three pending cases against him. During the hearing, amendments were made to charges and a bond reduction was made.

Assistant County Attorney Cordell “Buddy” Williams called Perry County Sheriff's Office Detective Joseph Nantz as a witness in the first case against Begley, where Begley was charged with one count of auto theft $500 or more, but less than $10,000.

According to Nantz, in February, he was dispatched to North Main Street on a complaint of an auto theft where the vehicle was reported stolen from in front of the Game Room. Nantz said the day after the incident, he stopped Begley and two other individuals in Combs. Nantz said video surveillance shows Begley stealing the vehicle in question.

In the second hearing involving Begley, relation to the charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more and first-degree assault of a police officer, PCSO Deputy Tyler Day was called as a witness.

According to Day, in April, he was dispatched to a possible stolen vehicle complaint starting at Jasmine Court and leading to Highland Ave. Begley, Day said, was observed driving a stolen vehicle on Highland Avenue, and the plates matched the 911 dispatch information provided on a case of a stolen vehicle that PCSO Deputy Jeff Ritchie was working on.

Day said he turned emergency lights on to make a traffic stop on the vehicle, and Begley allegedly drove in reverse at a high rate of speed and struck the deputy’s vehicle with enough force to hear tires squealing and knocking his vehicle's printer and other things into the floorboard. Day said that, after striking the cruiser, Begley drove the stolen vehicle up a driveway and then fled into the woods on foot with two other individuals. Begley, said Day, was located on the same roadway later that day and tried fleeing on foot again when Day made contact.

Williams made a motion to add a second charge of fleeing on foot and a motion to amend the assault charge to first-degree wanton endangerment. The motion was accepted with no objections. Attorney Frank Riley, representing Begley, requested Perry County District Court Judge Cody Goehring to consider a bond reduction from $15,000 to $10,000. As there were no objections by the commonwealth, and Judge Goehring considered Begley a low-risk, the request for a bond reduction was granted.

Judge Goehring said that based on the testimony provided in both cases, he did find probable cause and both cases were bound to the grand jury.

Begley is involved in a third case, where he was charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, resisting arrest and first and second-offense alcohol intoxication in a public place. Begley is scheduled to appear in district court for these charges at 1 p.m. on Aug. 11.