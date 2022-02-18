Many businesses and government services will be closed Monday, Feb. 21, in recognition of Presidents’ Day. Those closings includ:
Most post offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 21, in observance of Presidents' Day.
Most banks will be closed on Monday, Feb. 21, in observance of Presidents' Day.
Remaining Open:
The Perry County Courthouse will remain open on Presidents' Day.
Hazard City Hall will remain open on Presidents' Day.
The Perry County Justice Center will remain open on Presidents' Day.
Most municipal offices will remain open on Presidents' Day.