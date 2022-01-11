A Hazard man was arrested on several charges in Prestonsburg on Jan. 1 after allegedly causing damage to the emergency room area at Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center and resisting arrest from responding officers.
According to an arrest citation, on Jan. 1, Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Arrowood and several other officers were dispatched to a complaint of a male patient in the emergency room who had pulled the fire alarm and ripped a sprinkler head out of the ceiling.
Upon arrival, Arrowood wrote, officers found the suspect, Joseph Elrod, 47, of Ashless Street, in the emergency room area and found that there was 2 to 3 inches of water standing in the floor of the emergency room.
There was also water still spraying the walls and running into the floor, the citation said, and Elrod had caused damage to other equipment and facilities in that section of the hospital.
Elrod, the citation said, also threatened to return to the hospital and kill the emergency room doctor.
The citation said Elrod refused to follow officers’ verbal commands and officers had to physically restrained. Elrod was yelling and crying in the hospital, causing alarm to members of the public present.
Elrod, court documents show, was medically cleared and lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, menacing and third-degree terroristic threatening.