Gerry Brooks, an educator and administrator from Lexington, recently partnered with Partners for Rural Impact to visit Hazard High School. The visit was part of a teachers' conference aimed at educators from the region and beyond, one of several that Brooks has organized nationwide.

In addition to his educational role, Brooks has gained prominence as a social media personality, boasting a following of over half a million. Through this platform, he addresses serious issues impacting school climates while also providing comedic relief, offering a lighter perspective on the challenges of the profession.

"This is an educational conference in collaboration with Partners for Rural Impact," said Brooks. "The organization supports rural school districts by bringing high-quality professional development to areas that might otherwise lack such opportunities, helping teachers prepare for the upcoming school year."

These conferences serve as a way to influence regions that may otherwise not receive this kind of attention.

"Often, districts can't afford to send teachers to larger conferences in cities like Atlanta or Las Vegas,” Brooks said. “So I'm grateful to work with this organization to provide high-quality professional development opportunities that are accessible to all.”

Brooks emphasized the current difficulties of teaching, particularly in the politically charged climate.

“Teaching is very difficult these days. Especially with the political nature behind it. So we have to get back to our roots and just be here for the students,” said Brooks.

Brooks made note of the difficulties that have since come with the job in a post pandemic climate.

“Coming back from COVID, a lot of negative political issues are coming into the school that should not be,” Brooks said. “What was a difficult profession before has gotten even worse. So teachers really just need to focus on the fact that they are here for the students.”

In his keynote speech, Brooks addressed a broad range of topics, from daily operations with students to the emotional and psychological facets of teaching in an ever-changing career landscape.

He spoke on themes of unity and the importance of being on the same page. Brooks emphasized tolerance and the need for teachers to focus on personal change, rather than attempting to change others.

"If you can’t accept differences in others because they might live differently than you, how can you expect the students to accept the differences in each other,” Brooks questioned during his speech.

“You are in a building with people who don’t vote like you, they might not go to church like you, they don’t live your lifestyle, they don’t teach like you and they don't raise their kids like you,” Brooks said. “You can spend year after year trying to change them, but what you need to do is change yourself.”

