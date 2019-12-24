For the past five years, Primary Care Centers and the Perry County School System have partnered together to provide gifts to children in need.
According to Tammy Hignite, Primary Care Center’s community outreach coordinator, all the school resource centers work together to create a list of children in need and give the list to Primary Care Center. The PCCEK staff then hold fundraisers throughout the year to collect gifts, and some employees spend their own money and purchase gifts as well, said Hignite.
Last year, officials said, PCCEK was able to provide gifts for approximately 350 students, while this year they are able to give 500 children a Merry Christmas.
“This year close to 200 of the gifts were purchased by Primary Care’s employees,” said Hignite. “We have a true love for our community and we love to be able to help others.”
School officials said they were thankful for the partnership, and for the effort of the resource center staff in the schools.
“Our resource centers, I can’t brag on enough. Day in and day out they are helping these students. We all know there are people out there in need but their funds only go so far,” said Bridget Brewer, director of federal programs for Perry County Schools.
“It’s when community partners like Primary Care step in that we’re able to go beyond what we ever could to provide for these students,” said Brewer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.