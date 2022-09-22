Another state highway that had been closed after devastating flash flooding struck portions of Eastern Kentucky in late July has been repaired to the point that it is able to carry traffic and has been reopened to public use, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced in a statement.

Ky. 1087 (Balls Fork Road) in Perry County had been closed at mile point 1.5 after a break in pavement developed that extended into both lanes of travel. The break has been repaired and back filled to accommodate traffic, but drivers should reduce speed in the area since the final asphalt surface has not yet been applied.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and contractor crews are continuing their efforts to repair and reopen damaged highways, and daily progress is being reported as the work is being done, the statement said.

Crews are working on drilling steel and cribbing to repair breaks in pavement in various locations in Breathitt and Perry counties. Contractors and personnel from KYTC District 10 and crews from other District 10 counties and from other highway districts are removing slides and clearing ditches and drainage pipes along various roads in both counties.

In areas where breaks have been repaired or drainage pipes replaced, the statement said, drivers will encounter rough pavement because asphalt surfacing has not yet been applied. Signs are being placed to notify motorists of pavement conditions.

Three locations on two state highways remain closed, all in Perry County. All other routes within the district are open and passable, but breaks and other damage are present in some locations. Drivers should use caution and discretion when traveling on these routes, and avoid travel if possible in the affected areas.

Roads still closed are:

• Ky. 451, closed at mile points 10.2 near Busy and 17.2 near Krypton due to drainage structures that washed out. Repairs are underway at Krypton, and plans are being developed to repair the Busy closure. Drivers have alternate routes available to bypass the closures. Drivers should take note that access to Krypton-Lick Branch Road is not available from Ky. 451 southbound from Ky. 28 at Chavies. The washout is located just north of the intersection. Drivers needing to access Krypton-Lick Branch Road should approach from the south side of the intersection.

• KY 3351, closed at mile point 3.4 near the Ky. 476 intersection near Ary due to bridge damage. A project to replace the structure is underway. Until the new bridge opens, the road will remain closed. Drivers can use Ky. 80 and Ky. 476 as a detour route.

Debris removal operations are underway, so motorists should watch for trucks making frequent stops along the collection routes. Removal of storm debris from waterways is also ongoing, and there may be some traffic impacts.

KYTC has established a website for road condition reports and flooding recovery information at https://ekytransportation-kytc.hub.arcgis.com/. Updates can be found there, along with District 10's Facebook and Twitter pages. Links are also available for sources of information on road conditions in District 11 and District 12, which also suffered heavy damage in the flooding.

Motorists should continue to use extreme caution if driving through flood-damaged areas. Drivers should heed signage and obey traffic control devices and flaggers in work zones.